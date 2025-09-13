Open Menu

Deputy Ruler Meets Sharjah University Football Team Qualified For University World Cup In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University World Cup in China

SHARIAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met the university’s football team at Expo Centre Sharjah. The team has qualified to participate in the University World Cup, which will be held in Dalian, China, from 17 to 28 September.

The Deputy Ruler praised the team’s performance during the local university league, noting their championship win as a key factor in qualifying for the World Cup. He emphasised that the team represents the United Arab Emirates on the global stage and acknowledged that their success is the result of dedication, hard work, and commitment both on and off the field.

He wished the team success in the tournament and encouraged them to achieve positive results that reflect the UAE’s sporting progress.

He also advised the players to uphold ethics, sportsmanship, and to act as exemplary ambassadors for the university.

The players, along with the coaching and administrative staff, expressed their gratitude for the reception, noting that it serves as a strong motivation to perform at their best and honour the name of the University of Sharjah as a representative of UAE universities.

The University World Cup features 16 of the strongest university teams from around the world, providing an opportunity for international competition and player development. The tournament draw placed the University of Sharjah in a group with teams from Brazil, Ghana, and Spain.

Related Topics

Football World China UAE Sharjah Dalian Progress Spain Brazil Ghana United Arab Emirates September From Best

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

16 seconds ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

29 seconds ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

35 seconds ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

44 seconds ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

53 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

1 minute ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

1 minute ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

2 minutes ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

2 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

2 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East