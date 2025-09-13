Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University World Cup in China

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:32 PM
SHARIAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met the university’s football team at Expo Centre Sharjah. The team has qualified to participate in the University World Cup, which will be held in Dalian, China, from 17 to 28 September.
The Deputy Ruler praised the team’s performance during the local university league, noting their championship win as a key factor in qualifying for the World Cup. He emphasised that the team represents the United Arab Emirates on the global stage and acknowledged that their success is the result of dedication, hard work, and commitment both on and off the field.
He wished the team success in the tournament and encouraged them to achieve positive results that reflect the UAE’s sporting progress.
He also advised the players to uphold ethics, sportsmanship, and to act as exemplary ambassadors for the university.
The players, along with the coaching and administrative staff, expressed their gratitude for the reception, noting that it serves as a strong motivation to perform at their best and honour the name of the University of Sharjah as a representative of UAE universities.
The University World Cup features 16 of the strongest university teams from around the world, providing an opportunity for international competition and player development. The tournament draw placed the University of Sharjah in a group with teams from Brazil, Ghana, and Spain.
