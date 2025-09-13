Sindh To Vaccinate 4.1 Million Girls Against Cervical Cancer
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani announced a mass HPV vaccination campaign for 4.1 million girls in the province, running from September 15 to 27
Karachi: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that 4.1 million girls across the province will be administered the cervical cancer vaccine as part of a campaign scheduled from September 15 to 27.
He made the remarks while addressing as chief guest at an “Advocacy Seminar on HPV Vaccination” organized by the District Health Officer (South) on Saturday.
The seminar was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Katchi Abadis Syed Najmi Alam, government spokesperson Sumeta Afzal, DHO South Dr. Ubaidullah Sheikh, EPI Project Director Dr. Raj Kumar, President of People’s Doctors Forum Dr. Ashiq Shah, along with senior PPP leaders, health professionals, and civil society members.
Ghani said he had only recently learned about the vaccine, calling it a major medical breakthrough for cancer prevention. He noted that nationwide, around 13 million girls will be vaccinated, with Sindh accounting for 4.1 million.
He stressed that the vaccine could save countless lives, pointing out that cancer treatment is both extremely costly and painful. “Right now, the vaccine is being provided free of cost, but in the future people may have to buy it. That’s why citizens should avail this opportunity,” he urged.
Highlighting the importance of public trust, Ghani warned against negative propaganda surrounding vaccination drives and appealed to the public to support the campaign: “Only by working together can we defeat this cancer.”
