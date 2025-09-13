Open Menu

Sindh To Vaccinate 4.1 Million Girls Against Cervical Cancer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani announced a mass HPV vaccination campaign for 4.1 million girls in the province, running from September 15 to 27

Karachi: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that 4.1 million girls across the province will be administered the cervical cancer vaccine as part of a campaign scheduled from September 15 to 27.

He made the remarks while addressing as chief guest at an “Advocacy Seminar on HPV Vaccination” organized by the District Health Officer (South) on Saturday.

The seminar was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Katchi Abadis Syed Najmi Alam, government spokesperson Sumeta Afzal, DHO South Dr. Ubaidullah Sheikh, EPI Project Director Dr. Raj Kumar, President of People’s Doctors Forum Dr. Ashiq Shah, along with senior PPP leaders, health professionals, and civil society members.

Ghani said he had only recently learned about the vaccine, calling it a major medical breakthrough for cancer prevention. He noted that nationwide, around 13 million girls will be vaccinated, with Sindh accounting for 4.1 million.

He stressed that the vaccine could save countless lives, pointing out that cancer treatment is both extremely costly and painful. “Right now, the vaccine is being provided free of cost, but in the future people may have to buy it. That’s why citizens should avail this opportunity,” he urged.

Highlighting the importance of public trust, Ghani warned against negative propaganda surrounding vaccination drives and appealed to the public to support the campaign: “Only by working together can we defeat this cancer.”

Related Topics

Sindh Civil Society Buy May September Cancer From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

2 minutes ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

10 minutes ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

10 minutes ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

10 minutes ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

10 minutes ago
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

11 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

11 minutes ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

11 minutes ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

11 minutes ago
 Russia launches two satellite into space

Russia launches two satellite into space

11 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health