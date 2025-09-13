Open Menu

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress Opens Tomorrow With Participation Of 74 Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:32 PM

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” will kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services in cooperation with Inclusion International, and in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the event will place issues of inclusion and the empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities on the global agenda.

This year’s edition, taking place from September 15 to 17, features 59 discussion panels with 152 speakers, 134 self-advocates, 125 organisations, and over 500 participants from 74 countries, reflecting the congress’s status as one of the largest and most diverse gatherings dedicated to advancing inclusion worldwide.

The event will feature in-depth discussions on the future of inclusion and the empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. It will also present a comprehensive roadmap through key themes that translate the shift from community initiatives to implementable national policies.

