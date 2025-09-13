UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level meetings

- Home
Published September 13, 2025
HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) A UAE delegation led by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, has concluded a successful three-day visit to Finland, building on a previous trip that identified priority areas for collaboration in advanced and emerging technologies.
This follow-up visit reinforced cooperation opportunities between the two countries, particularly through strengthening partnerships in telecommunications, AI, semiconductors, defense technologies, energy, and space innovation.
In Helsinki, the visit commenced with a high-level meeting with Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia. Discussions explored expanding cooperation on telecommunications and digital infrastructure, underscoring the shared vision of the UAE and Finland to shape the global innovation landscape in ICT.
This was further emphasized during Sharaf’s meeting with Antti Vasara, Special Envoy for Technology at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, where discussions focused on finding ways to fortify existing and new avenues of strategic cooperation. The delegation also engaged with Wärtsilä on advanced energy solutions and maritime technologies, and ReOrbit on opportunities in satellite and space innovation.
The delegation then visited the city of Oulu, Finland’s leading hub for emerging technologies. The visit included a tour of Nokia’s Over the Air Validation Area (OTAVA) and the new Nokia Campus, giving an in-depth look at cutting-edge developments in telecommunications and Nokia’s 6G Flagship.
The visit to Oulu concluded with a roundtable meeting with BusinessOulu, Oulu Chamber of Commerce, and several leading Finnish technology companies, including Bittium, KNL, and Conlog, which are advancing critical projects across technology sectors and specializing in defense and dual-use technologies.
The UAE delegation included Amna Fikri, UAE Ambassador to Finland & Estonia; Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE Group; and other stakeholders from G42, EDGE, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This visit underscored the UAE’s strategy of sustained engagement with Finland to deepen international cooperation in advanced technology sectors and foster partnerships that drive innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth.
