Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

A downward trend was recorded today in both global and local bullion markets, with gold and silver prices registering slight decreases

Karachi: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Gold and silver prices fell in both local and international bullion markets on Saturday.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $2, settling at $3,643.

Following the global trend, domestic markets also witnessed a decline, with the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreasing by Rs. 200 to Rs. 386,300. The rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs. 172, bringing it down to Rs. 331,189.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price per tola of silver fell by Rs. 13 to Rs. 4,443, while the rate for 10 grams declined by Rs. 11 to Rs. 3,807.