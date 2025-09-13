Open Menu

Gold And Silver Prices Decline In Local And International Markets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

A downward trend was recorded today in both global and local bullion markets, with gold and silver prices registering slight decreases

Karachi: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Gold and silver prices fell in both local and international bullion markets on Saturday.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $2, settling at $3,643.

Following the global trend, domestic markets also witnessed a decline, with the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreasing by Rs. 200 to Rs. 386,300. The rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs. 172, bringing it down to Rs. 331,189.

Silver prices also followed the downward trend. The price per tola of silver fell by Rs. 13 to Rs. 4,443, while the rate for 10 grams declined by Rs. 11 to Rs. 3,807.

Related Topics

Bullion Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

1 minute ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

1 minute ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

1 minute ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

2 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

2 minutes ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

2 minutes ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

3 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

3 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

3 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan