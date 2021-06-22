UrduPoint.com
ADNEC Launches 'Tourism 365' To Enhance Abu Dhabi's Global Positioning As Touristic Destination

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has launched "Tourism 365" to create experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi, and enhance the emirate’s regional and global positioning in the wider tourism sector.

The launch of the company is in line with ADNEC’s new broader role to support the growth of Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination, increasing leisure visitors, enhancing guest experiences, and extending their stay in the UAE’s capital.

The company will work in concert with key stakeholders across Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and the UAE. It will include Capital Experience, a high-quality destination management company, and Capital Travel, a premium travel operator.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented, "In launching Tourism 365, ADNEC continues to fulfil its strategy in developing Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. Through strengthening and enhancing our business portfolio in tourism, and expanding to include leisure tourism, we actively amplify the economic impact of ADNEC Group."

Tourism 365 will play a critical role in growing the emirate of Abu Dhabi as one of the middle East’s leading tourism destinations. "It will do so through close collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors, most notably the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), alongside local and global companies specialised in this critical sector," he added.

Al Dhaheri went on to say that the new company will contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s vibrant tourism ecosystem, bringing significant returns on investment to the emirate. It will do so by launching a range of companies that will promote the tourism industry and other supporting sectors, securing major partnerships with dominant international and travel companies.

Tourism 365 will also enable innovation across the tourism sector, increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to international visitors, and showcasing all that Abu Dhabi has to offer across the Middle East.

ADNEC has appointed a qualified team to lead the new entity, ensuring that its staff are fully qualified to lead this important initiative. Roula Jouny has been appointed as the Executive Director of Tourism 365 and will lead the launch of the destination management entity. With over 20 years in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, Jouny brings a wealth of experience to enable the wider strategic vision of the company.

Speaking on the launch of Tourism 365, Jouny said, "Over the coming months, Tourism 365 will collaborate closely with other tourism-focused entities, helping to collectively grow the future of the tourism sector. Our subsidiaries will bolster the wider tourism offerings of not just Abu Dhabi, but the UAE as a whole, increasing visitor numbers and promoting the nation’s tourism assets across the globe."

