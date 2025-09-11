- Home
- Technology
- News
- PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive Digital Transformatio ..
PITB Signs Contracts With Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad To Drive Digital Transformation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 03:03 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two landmark contracts with the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad, Pakistan Airport Authority, aimed at modernizing operations and accelerating digital adoption in the aviation training sector
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two landmark contracts with the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad, Pakistan Airport Authority, aimed at modernizing operations and accelerating digital adoption in the aviation training sector.
The agreements include the deployment of a Training & Campus Management System, designed to streamline academic and administrative processes, and PayZen, PITB’s advanced digital payment solution. PayZen will digitize fee collection through mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards, while providing real-time dashboards to ensure transparency and efficiency in financial management.
The contracts were signed by PITB Director Development & Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman, and Deputy DG Works & Development/Director (CATI), Pakistan Airport Authority Engr. Sumair Saeed. Senior officials including PITB DG IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Shahid Akram Khan, Joint Directors Syed Ijlal Hussain and Muddasar Paracha, along with CATI Additional IT HQ PAA Taha Ahmed Iqbal, JtDS IT Payroll/Admin Arshad Ali, and Director Finance M.
Saqib Butt, were also present on the occasion.
As part of the engagement, the PITB team also delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting workflow automation and the application of Artificial Intelligence in the aviation sector. PITB will provide extensive training and ongoing support to CATI staff to ensure secure, smooth, and sustainable implementation of these digital solutions.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By automating academic, administrative, and financial systems, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also building the foundation for innovation-driven growth in the aviation sector.”
Recent Stories
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy
UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..
UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal
Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive Digital Transformatio ..1 minute ago
-
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling System at two-day Inter ..3 days ago
-
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan3 days ago
-
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZen6 days ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Fetches PKR 65 Billion Revenue Through 6 Million+ Transactions in First Two Months of F ..8 days ago
-
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador9 days ago
-
HONOR Introduces the All-new HONOR X9c with Pre-Bookings Starting August 31st9 days ago
-
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Marking 300M Global Use ..10 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y40010 days ago
-
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance Digital Infrastructu ..10 days ago
-
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y40013 days ago
-
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space14 days ago