Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 71 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach US$72.60 per barrel (pb) compared with US$71.89 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent future surged $1.10 to $67.49 pb, and West Texas Intermediate gained $1.04 to $63.67 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

