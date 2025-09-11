Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To $72.60 Pb
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 71 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach US$72.60 per barrel (pb) compared with US$71.89 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.
Brent future surged $1.10 to $67.49 pb, and West Texas Intermediate gained $1.04 to $63.67 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
