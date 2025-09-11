Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To $72.60 Pb

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.60 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 71 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach US$72.60 per barrel (pb) compared with US$71.89 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent future surged $1.10 to $67.49 pb, and West Texas Intermediate gained $1.04 to $63.67 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

47 minutes ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

2 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

3 hours ago
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

13 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

13 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East