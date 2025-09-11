UAE President Arrives In Salalah On Fraternal Visit, Received By Sultan Of Oman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SALALAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Salalah on a fraternal visit to the Sultanate of Oman.
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman welcomed His Highness upon his arrival at the Royal Airport.
His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.
H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
Also present to welcome His Highness were H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Minister of Culture, sports and Youth; and H.H. Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
