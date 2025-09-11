Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In Salalah On Fraternal Visit, Received By Sultan Of Oman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM

UAE President arrives in Salalah on fraternal visit, received by Sultan of Oman

SALALAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Salalah on a fraternal visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman welcomed His Highness upon his arrival at the Royal Airport.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Also present to welcome His Highness were H.H. Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs; H.H. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Minister of Culture, sports and Youth; and H.H. Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Oman Visit Salalah Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana ti ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinch Giro della Toscana title in Italy

20 minutes ago
 UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for it ..

UAE to hold masterclasses by global experts for its humanitarian leadership to e ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL ..

UAE’s Al Wasl to face Iran’s Esteghlal in ACL Two opener

35 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Seneg ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Senegal

2 hours ago
 Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people ..

Gas tanker explosion in Mexico City kills 3 people, injures 70

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

3 hours ago
Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

13 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

13 hours ago
 Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East