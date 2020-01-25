AED166,6 million marriage grants disbursed in 2019: Hessa Buhumaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has revealed that a total of AED166,6 million in marriage grants was disbursed in 2019 for 2,380 beneficiaries all over the UAE, a 15 percent growth over 2018.

Buhumaid emphasised that the marriage grants given by the Ministry of Community Development reflect the support of the UAE's wise leadership for UAE nationals, especially young people, to maintain social cohesion and stability.

A marriage grant is AED70,000, disbursed in one payment for the eligible who meet the following conditions: couple be UAE nationals; husband’s age not less than (21) years old and wife’s not less than (18); applicant’s income not to exceed AED25,000; and attending awareness lectures and seminars organised by the Ministry of Community Development.

Potential beneficiaries may apply via the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae or smart application.