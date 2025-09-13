Austria, China Underscore Need For Effective Multilateral System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger underlined the importance of effective multilateralism, international rule of law and peacebuilding during talks in Vienna with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Wang arrived in Austria late on Friday as part of a European tour that also includes Slovenia and Poland.
Meinl-Reisinger urged China to use its role as a permanent UN Security Council member to press Russia to end the war in Ukraine, and reiterated Austria’s readiness to host negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also received Wang, with discussions covering geopolitical challenges, climate change and bilateral ties. Both sides emphasised the growing need for an effective multilateral order.
