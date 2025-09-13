Open Menu

UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to His Excellency Humaid Al Neyadi on the passing of his father, the late Saeed Amer Al Neyadi.

H.H.

expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family, praying that the late Saeed Al Neyadi be granted God’s mercy and forgiveness, and that he may rest in eternal peace. He also wished the family strength and comfort during their time of loss.

Accompanying the President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

