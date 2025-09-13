UAE President Offers Condolences On Passing Of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to His Excellency Humaid Al Neyadi on the passing of his father, the late Saeed Amer Al Neyadi.
H.H.
expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the family, praying that the late Saeed Al Neyadi be granted God’s mercy and forgiveness, and that he may rest in eternal peace. He also wished the family strength and comfort during their time of loss.
Accompanying the President were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and a number of senior officials.
Recent Stories
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..
Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system
Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level meetings21 seconds ago
-
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countries27 seconds ago
-
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman36 seconds ago
-
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University World Cup in China45 seconds ago
-
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi52 seconds ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec1 minute ago
-
Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system1 minute ago
-
Somali forces kill over 60 terrorists in Galguduud1 minute ago
-
Twelve soldiers killed in Pakistani Taliban attack1 minute ago
-
Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres2 minutes ago
-
Russia launches two satellite into space2 minutes ago
-
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal2 minutes ago