Open Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov Impresses With Second At Grand Prix Cycliste De Québec

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

QUÉBEC, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) In the first of two races in Canada to kick off the late-season succession of one-day Classics, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pavel Sivakov rode to second place at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Sivakov manoeuvred himself into an elite group that contested the day’s honours on the east coast, with Julian Alaphilippe of Tudor Pro Cycling scoring the win.

The two-time world champion made his race-winning moves on the lower slopes of the final climb to the line, with Sivakov left to battle it out for the runner-up spot with Alberto Bettiol of XDS Astana Team.

After more than five hours in the saddle on Friday evening, Sivakov had the upper hand to be the best-placed rider across the line behind Alaphilippe.

Meanwhile, making his return to racing after the Tour de France, current world champion Tadej Pogačar produced an attacking display to show himself up for the challenge in Montreal this weekend. After Friday’s contest, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will bring the small block in Canada to an end.

Related Topics

World Canada Cycling France UAE Astana

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

9 seconds ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

22 seconds ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

28 seconds ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

37 seconds ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

53 seconds ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

1 minute ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

1 minute ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

2 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

2 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East