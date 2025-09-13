(@FahadShabbir)

QUÉBEC, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) In the first of two races in Canada to kick off the late-season succession of one-day Classics, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pavel Sivakov rode to second place at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Sivakov manoeuvred himself into an elite group that contested the day’s honours on the east coast, with Julian Alaphilippe of Tudor Pro Cycling scoring the win.

The two-time world champion made his race-winning moves on the lower slopes of the final climb to the line, with Sivakov left to battle it out for the runner-up spot with Alberto Bettiol of XDS Astana Team.

After more than five hours in the saddle on Friday evening, Sivakov had the upper hand to be the best-placed rider across the line behind Alaphilippe.

Meanwhile, making his return to racing after the Tour de France, current world champion Tadej Pogačar produced an attacking display to show himself up for the challenge in Montreal this weekend. After Friday’s contest, the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will bring the small block in Canada to an end.