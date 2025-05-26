African Ambassadors To UAE Host Reception Marking Africa Day
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The African ambassadors to the UAE have hosted a reception in celebration of Africa Day.
The event, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Maha Barakat, along with a number of senior officials, ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries accredited to the UAE, and business leaders.
Addressing the reception, Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the UAE, Rashid Sesay, who is also the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, expressed gratitude for the gracious patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and for the strong support provided to diplomatic missions by all UAE institutions, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He called for further engagement to strengthen and deepen ties in order to enhance Afro-Arab cooperation, noting that Africa Day reflects the pride African nations have in their heritage, culture, and unity.
The celebration included African cultural performances and a fashion show showcasing traditional attire from across the continent.
African nations commemorate this day in honour of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, which held its first summit in Addis Ababa in 1963.
