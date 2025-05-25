Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media professionals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025 will commence tomorrow (Monday) in Dubai. The Summit, which runs until 28 May, will bring together ministers, prominent personalities, editors-in-chief, heads of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts, academics, and nearly 8,000 media professionals from the UAE and across the Arab world.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, welcomed participants and speakers, emphasising the need for a clear vision and forward-thinking strategies to keep pace with the changes sweeping the media landscape both regionally and globally.

“For more than two decades, the Arab Media Forum, the foundation of this Summit, has addressed the major transformations shaping our industry,” Al Marri said. “Today’s world demands a new dialogue. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies requires the development of new strategies that are ambitious, youth-driven, and future-focused. Our aim is to raise Arab media’s role in growth and development not just regionally, but also globally.”

Al Marri also welcomed the winners of the Arab Media Award, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award from the UAE and other Arab countries.

The Summit will play host to prominent Arab figures, including His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, and Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, as well as a group of ministers, senior officials, editors-in-chief of major newspapers, publications, digital platforms, and leaders of prominent Arab and international media organisations.

AMS 2025 will witness the launch of the Film and Gaming Forum, organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission. The Summit will also launch the latest edition of the ‘Arab Media Outlook – Future Vision 2024-2028’ report, providing in-depth, data-driven insights into emerging trends, technology adoption, and audience dynamics in the region.

The Summit’s comprehensive agenda over its three days includes more than 175 main sessions and over 35 workshops presented by leading global media organisations and digital platforms. More than 300 speakers from the region and the world will participate in the Summit’s diverse sessions. The Summit will host guests and participants from 26 countries both in the region and globally.

The Summit will also witness the signing of several cooperation and partnership agreements between Arab and international institutions, closed media sessions with prominent figures. It will also feature four media retreats aimed at developing a new strategic vision for the development of vital media sectors, including television, print media, digital media, and podcasting.

The Summit will also host the award ceremonies for the Arab Media Award, the Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, which received thousands of submissions from across the region.

The Arab Media Summit 2025 is supported by a group of partners including DP World as Strategic Partner; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority as Sustainability Strategic Partner; ENOC as Energy Partner; Dubai Chambers as Main Partner; Dubai Municipality as Future City Partner; Emirates Airline as Airline Partner; Emirates NBD as Banking Partner; du as Telecom Partner; and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority as Mobility Partner. The Summit is also supported by the United Arab Emirates University as Academic Partner, while Dubai Media Incorporated and International Media Investments (IMI) serve as Strategic Media Partners.

