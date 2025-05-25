(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 25th May.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah sent separate congratulatory messages to King Abdullah.