Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Pakistan Leave 14 Dead, 50 Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in various cities across Pakistan’s Punjab province, in incidents related to severe weather conditions. The region has experienced dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall over the past few days.
According to Pakistani meteorological authorities, as reported by various media outlets today, thunderstorms and snowstorms are expected in the coming days in the capital Islamabad, as well as in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pothwar region, and parts of Punjab and Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
More Stories From Middle East
-
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured2 minutes ago
-
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well-being17 minutes ago
-
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns32 minutes ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media professionals1 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level delegation2 hours ago
-
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain3 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC ..3 hours ago
-
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award3 hours ago
-
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservation of built heritage3 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of President of Ecuador for ne ..4 hours ago
-
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patients with poor physic ..4 hours ago