Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Pakistan Leave 14 Dead, 50 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 others injured in various cities across Pakistan’s Punjab province, in incidents related to severe weather conditions. The region has experienced dust storms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall over the past few days.

According to Pakistani meteorological authorities, as reported by various media outlets today, thunderstorms and snowstorms are expected in the coming days in the capital Islamabad, as well as in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pothwar region, and parts of Punjab and Balochistan.

