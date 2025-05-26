Open Menu

UAE In Group C Of 2025 Arab Cup In Qatar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 12:15 AM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The draw for the upcoming Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar placed the UAE national football team in Group C, alongside Egypt, Jordan, and the winner of the qualifying match between Kuwait and Mauritania.

The draw ceremony took place today in Doha, in the presence of officials from the organising committee, FIFA, and representatives from the national football associations of the participating teams.

The Group A draw placed Qatar, Tunisia, the winner of the match between Syria and South Sudan, and the winner of the match between Palestine and Libya in one group.

Group B includes Morocco, Saudi Arabia, the winner of the match between Oman and Somalia, and the winner of the match between Yemen and Comoros.

Group D consists of Algeria, Iraq, the winner of the match between Bahrain and Djibouti, and the winner of the match between Lebanon and Sudan.

