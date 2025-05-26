Open Menu

UAE Placed In Group C Of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DOHA, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 27, 2025, has placed the UAE in Group C, alongside Senegal, Croatia, and Costa Rica.

The draw took place in Doha on Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

The newly-expanded tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time. They were drawn into 12 groups of four teams.

Mouthwatering match-ups include a blockbuster battle between Belgium and Argentina, hosts Qatar facing Italy, and defending champions Germany taking on Colombia.

Related Topics

World UAE FIFA Qatar Germany Doha Argentina Italy Belgium Senegal Croatia Costa Rica Colombia May November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qata ..

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

2 minutes ago
 Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote Nati ..

Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..

1 hour ago
 Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

1 hour ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thri ..

Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..

3 hours ago
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

3 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

4 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

4 hours ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

4 hours ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East