UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DOHA, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 27, 2025, has placed the UAE in Group C, alongside Senegal, Croatia, and Costa Rica.

The draw took place in Doha on Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.

The newly-expanded tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time. They were drawn into 12 groups of four teams.

Mouthwatering match-ups include a blockbuster battle between Belgium and Argentina, hosts Qatar facing Italy, and defending champions Germany taking on Colombia.