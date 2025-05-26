UAE Placed In Group C Of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) DOHA, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled to take place from November 3 to 27, 2025, has placed the UAE in Group C, alongside Senegal, Croatia, and Costa Rica.
The draw took place in Doha on Sunday, 25 May, with the help of assistants Julian Draxler, who won the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany, and former Qatar U-17 player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti.
The newly-expanded tournament will feature 48 nations for the first time. They were drawn into 12 groups of four teams.
Mouthwatering match-ups include a blockbuster battle between Belgium and Argentina, hosts Qatar facing Italy, and defending champions Germany taking on Colombia.
Recent Stories
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 20252 minutes ago
-
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar3 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured47 minutes ago
-
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well-being1 hour ago
-
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns1 hour ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media professionals2 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level delegation3 hours ago
-
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain3 hours ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC ..4 hours ago
-
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award4 hours ago
-
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservation of built heritage4 hours ago