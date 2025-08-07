Ajman Crown Prince Discusses Cooperation With Slovak Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovakia to the UAE, who came to pay a courtesy visit at the beginning of his tenure in the country.
Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Slovak ambassador and wished him success in his new role, expressing hope that his tenure would contribute to advancing bilateral ties between the UAE and Slovakia.
Discussions focused on enhancing joint cooperation in multiple sectors to promote the common interests of the two friendly countries.
Ambassador Panis and the accompanying delegation thanked the Ajman Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the emirate’s ongoing development across various sectors.
