UAE Ambassador Meets ACS Secretary-General To Strengthen Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM

PORT OF SPAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Hazza Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, met with Noemí Espinoza Madrid, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), at ACS Secretariat headquarters, as part of an official visit to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

This meeting reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Caribbean countries, and to expanding cooperation in areas such as sustainable development and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi underscored the close relations between the UAE and the ACS, particularly since the UAE obtained the Observer Status in March 2017, which represents part of the country’s broader commitment to supporting the region’s development priorities.

He highlighted the shared objectives between the two sides in preserving marine ecosystems, advancing sustainable tourism, building climate resilience, and promoting environmental sustainability.

The meeting further underlined the UAE’s role as a key partner of the ACS. Al Kaabi and Secretary-General Espinoza Madrid discussed joint initiatives, exchange programmes, and investment in clean energy - building on previous efforts such as the UAE–Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, which was launched in 2017.

