Korea Logs Record High Current Account Surplus In June
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea recorded its largest-ever current account surplus in June, driven by rising exports of semiconductors and other key items, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus reached US$14.27 billion in June, up from $10.14 billion the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marks the highest monthly surplus on record and the 26th consecutive month of surplus, as the country has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
During the first half of 2025, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $49.37 billion, compared with $40.16 billion recorded during the same period last year.
The goods account logged a $13.16 billion surplus in June, as exports advanced 2.3 percent from a year earlier to $60.37 billion on the back of strong sales of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and computer peripherals, among other things.
Imports rose for the first time in three months, but the increase was a modest 0.7 percent, reaching $47.21 billion.
The services account, however, registered a $2.53 billion deficit for the month due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel and fewer inbound travellers.
The Primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a 4.16 million surplus in June, the data showed.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership2 minutes ago
-
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June2 minutes ago
-
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome31 minutes ago
-
Australia records trade surplus in June32 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months47 minutes ago
-
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth2 hours ago
-
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say2 hours ago
-
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefire in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative11 hours ago
-
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in region, world11 hours ago
-
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs11 hours ago