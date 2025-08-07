Open Menu

Korea Logs Record High Current Account Surplus In June

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea recorded its largest-ever current account surplus in June, driven by rising exports of semiconductors and other key items, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$14.27 billion in June, up from $10.14 billion the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marks the highest monthly surplus on record and the 26th consecutive month of surplus, as the country has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

During the first half of 2025, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $49.37 billion, compared with $40.16 billion recorded during the same period last year.

The goods account logged a $13.16 billion surplus in June, as exports advanced 2.3 percent from a year earlier to $60.37 billion on the back of strong sales of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and computer peripherals, among other things.

Imports rose for the first time in three months, but the increase was a modest 0.7 percent, reaching $47.21 billion.

The services account, however, registered a $2.53 billion deficit for the month due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel and fewer inbound travellers.

The Primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a 4.16 million surplus in June, the data showed.

 Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

