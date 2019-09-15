Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman Digital Government

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, praised the achievements of the Ajman Digital Government and other Ajman government departments in the ongoing digital transformation.

He also stressed the need to convert all government services to digital services, to realise the vision of Ajman to achieve the happiness of its citizens and residents.

He made this statement during the third quarter leadership meeting of this year’s Digital Transformation Plan, which was held at the Ajman Youth Centre in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Municipality and Planning Department, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Ohood Shaheil, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Government, along with heads and directors of the public sector in Ajman.

"We are proud today of our national cadres, the sons and daughters of the UAE, who have worked hard during the past period and are as confident and responsible as we have made them," he said, stressing the need for greater efforts, in light of rapid global developments in the field of advanced science and technology.

"We need to invest in these developments, to provide quality services to all customers," Sheikh Ammar added.

During the meeting, the Ajman Digital Government reviewed the stages of its plan and highlighted the related achievements of local government departments, as well as its future plans and strategies for converting government services to digital services.

"The digital transformation process has made significant gains since its inception, due to the support and guidance of our leadership, which gave us the incentive to continue providing flexible digital services," said Shaheil, adding that a strategy has been developed based on qualitative digital transformation, which focusses on quality and efficient services.

The participants in the meeting, which concluded with the honouring of the users of the Performance Management System for Government Services, praised Sheikh Ammar for his efforts.