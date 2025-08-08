Open Menu

Ajman Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, who came to pay a courtesy visit at the beginning of his tenure in the country.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Indonesian ambassador and wished him success in his new role, expressing hope that his tenure would contribute to advancing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors to promote the common interests of the two friendly countries.

Ambassador Bagis thanked the Ajman Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the emirate’s ongoing development across various sectors.

