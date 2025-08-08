China Reports Decrease In Foreign Exchange Reserves In July
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 10:15 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves totalled US$3.2922 trillion at the end of July 2025, which was down $25.2 billion (or 0.76 percent) from the end of June, official data showed on Thursday.
The US Dollar index rose last month while global financial asset prices saw both rises and falls, impacted by factors such as the macroeconomic data, monetary policies and economic outlooks of major economies, Xinhua news Agency quoted a statement from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying.
The decline in China's foreign exchange reserves was due to the combined effect of exchange rate conversions and asset price fluctuations, the administration said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN
Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock
Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..
Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother
PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees
More Stories From Middle East
-
China reports decrease in foreign exchange reserves in July34 seconds ago
-
New endoscopy technology improves early detection of esophageal cancer15 minutes ago
-
Japan's current account surplus grows 9% in H116 minutes ago
-
Helicopter crashes on Mississippi River, killing 2 people8 hours ago
-
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM8 hours ago
-
Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN9 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador11 hours ago
-
Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202511 hours ago
-
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers over 500 tonnes of ..13 hours ago
-
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi13 hours ago
-
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow14 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence, Comm ..15 hours ago