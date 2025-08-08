Open Menu

China Reports Decrease In Foreign Exchange Reserves In July

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 10:15 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) China's foreign exchange reserves totalled US$3.2922 trillion at the end of July 2025, which was down $25.2 billion (or 0.76 percent) from the end of June, official data showed on Thursday.

The US Dollar index rose last month while global financial asset prices saw both rises and falls, impacted by factors such as the macroeconomic data, monetary policies and economic outlooks of major economies, Xinhua news Agency quoted a statement from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange as saying.

The decline in China's foreign exchange reserves was due to the combined effect of exchange rate conversions and asset price fluctuations, the administration said.

