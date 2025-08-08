3.5 Magnitude Tremor Recorded In Al Sila' With No Reported Impact: NCM
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 02:00 AM
AL SILA', Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The National Center of Meteorology's (NCM) National Seismic Network recorded a magnitude 3.5 tremor in the Al Sila' area at 00:03 UAE local time on August 8, 2025.
NCM released a statement confirming that the tremor was lightly felt in the area, but caused no significant impact.
