3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

AL SILA', Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The National Center of Meteorology's (NCM) National Seismic Network recorded a magnitude 3.5 tremor in the Al Sila' area at 00:03 UAE local time on August 8, 2025.

NCM released a statement confirming that the tremor was lightly felt in the area, but caused no significant impact.