Meeting Can Be Arranged With Imran Khan, If PTI Guarantees There Will Be No Law And Order Situation, Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SanaUllah Nagra Published August 08, 2025 | 12:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the government has no objection to meeting with Imran Khan of PTI.
protest is constitutional right of Pti but must be no atmosphere of chaos or unrest. PTI often makes excuses to avoid negotiations.
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urged the opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to move beyond personal agendas and prioritize a nation-first approach.
PTI should prioritize national interest over personal agendas.
Speaking to geo news channel on thursday, he said that dialogue offers had been extended in the past and remain open even now for all political parties, including PTI.
But seriousness and sincerity are required.
It's time to think about Pakistan, not personal gain or unrest, he stressed.
He criticized the founder of PTI for introducing abusive rhetoric and baseless allegations into national politics.
He said that on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) should have been used to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Instead, PTI used the day to fuel political unrest.
He further said that the entire nation would celebrate the upcoming Independence Day on August 14 with unity, while PTI would likely remain on the streets for personal political motives.
They remain stuck in the politics of self-interest, violence and division, he said.
