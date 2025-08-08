Open Menu

Starvation, Malnutrition Devastating Gaza: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) NEW YORK, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) – Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, stated that the spread of hunger and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has had a devastating impact on the living conditions of the people.

He explained at a media briefing Thursday that hospitals in Gaza are operating beyond their maximum capacity, with patients lying on the floor or even in the streets due to a lack of beds, medical supplies, and equipment. He warned of a looming catastrophe if fuel supplies are not brought into the Strip.

He added the situation in Gaza has surpassed catastrophic levels, with more people being killed and injured — whether along aid convoy routes or in their places of residence.

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

