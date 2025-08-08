Open Menu

Netanyahu Confesses Israel’s Role To Support Indian Attacks Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:38 PM

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

Netanyahu confirms use of Israeli weapons during India’s military operations in May, including deployment of HARPY drones and Barak-8 missile

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2025) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday confessed his country’s role in providing support to India when it attacked Pakistan in May this year.

This he described in a post on social media platform, X, saying he met the Indian Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, in Jerusalem.

He further said that he also held a meeting with a group of senior journalists from India and answered their questions.

According to an Indian television channel, Netanyahu confirmed the use of Israeli weapons during India’s military operations in May, including the deployment of HARPY drones and the Barak-8 missile.

