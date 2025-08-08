Open Menu

Registration Opens For Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) Registration has opened for the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025, scheduled for 21st September in Beijing.

The event, organised by the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, marks a cultural and sporting collaboration between the UAE and China, and is part of a global series that includes races in the UAE, Brazil, Egypt, the United States and Hungary.

The Great Wall Marathon will feature over 51,000 runners in a Chinese Athletics Association A1-rated race. The course runs from Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Centre to Mutianyu Great Wall travel Area, passing notable cultural sites.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001 to honour the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Charity Run has raised more than $173 million for medical treatments and humanitarian causes worldwide, attracting over 613,000 runners in international editions in New York, Cairo and now Beijing.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, will hold a press conference in Beijing on 18th August to announce full details of the event, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Beijing and several Chinese government entities.

Chinese athletes can register via local marathon platforms and WeChat from 8th August, with dedicated channels for participants from the UAE, including Emirati athletes, residents, embassy staff and others on this link: /https://m.mararun.com/html/match.html#/index/8436870480502777?f=mara

Pre-race activities include a robot race, family and People of Determination events on 20th September, and a cultural programme from 19th to 21st September at the Mutianyu Great Wall, culminating in an awards ceremony on 21st September.

Related Topics

China Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Robot Marathon Beijing Cairo New York Brazil United States Hungary August September Family Event From Government Race Million

Recent Stories

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

3 hours ago
 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

10 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

10 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

12 hours ago
Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

12 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maar ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

13 hours ago
 NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior ..

NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East