Open Menu

Married Couple Lose Lives After Falling From Lahore Flyover

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:16 PM

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

Five more people have been killed in separate traffic accidents in provincial capital

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2025) A married couple lost their lives after falling from the Akbar Chowk flyover in Faisal Town on Thursday.

According to police, the victims were travelling from Iqbal Town to their home on Ferozepur Road when the tragic incident occurred. While descending the flyover, 65-year-old Afzal suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. The bike crashed into the boundary wall, sending both Afzal and his wife, 60-year-old Abida Noor, over the edge.

Police said Abida Noor died on the spot, while her husband succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Five more killed in separate traffic accidents

In separate incidents across Lahore, five other people, including a woman, were killed in road accidents.

On Shahkam Flyover, a motorcyclist was killed and two others injured when hit by a car.

In another accident near Shahkam Chowk on Canal Road, three people lost their lives and two sustained injuries after being struck by a car.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Attack Police Married Road Car Died Wife Traffic Women From

Recent Stories

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

1 minute ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange wi ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda

48 minutes ago
 Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI gu ..

Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..

49 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon ..

Registration opens for Huairou Great Wall Marathon, Zayed Charity Run 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2025

4 hours ago
3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no ..

3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila' with no reported impact: NCM

11 hours ago
 Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

Starvation, malnutrition devastating Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

14 hours ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

14 hours ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan