Married Couple Lose Lives After Falling From Lahore Flyover
Five more people have been killed in separate traffic accidents in provincial capital
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2025) A married couple lost their lives after falling from the Akbar Chowk flyover in Faisal Town on Thursday.
According to police, the victims were travelling from Iqbal Town to their home on Ferozepur Road when the tragic incident occurred. While descending the flyover, 65-year-old Afzal suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle. The bike crashed into the boundary wall, sending both Afzal and his wife, 60-year-old Abida Noor, over the edge.
Police said Abida Noor died on the spot, while her husband succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Five more killed in separate traffic accidents
In separate incidents across Lahore, five other people, including a woman, were killed in road accidents.
On Shahkam Flyover, a motorcyclist was killed and two others injured when hit by a car.
In another accident near Shahkam Chowk on Canal Road, three people lost their lives and two sustained injuries after being struck by a car.
