Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 to 300

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2025) The electricity consumers may get relief as a proposal has been put forward to increase the number of protected units from 200 to 300, the sources said on Friday.

The sources within the Ministry of Energy said that several members of the National Assembly raised the issue of an additional Rs5,000 being charged on bills for consumers using 201 units.

Lawmakers informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about what they termed an injustice to consumers.

Sources said the proposal under consideration suggests shifting the threshold for higher billing from 201 units to 301 units, meaning that additional charges would only apply to those consuming more than 300 units.

The sources further revealed that a high-level committee may be formed to review the matter of protected and non-protected electricity consumers.

The committee is expected to recommend revising the non-protected category to include consumers using up to 300 units instead of the current 200-unit limit.