Maple Compound Offers New Way To Fight Tooth Decay
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) A new study in the journal Microbiology Spectrum has revealed that a natural compound from maple, epicatechin gallate, could help combat Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria responsible for tooth decay.
The compound is abundant, affordable and non-toxic, making it a promising addition to oral care products such as mouthwashes, especially for young children who might accidentally swallow them.
The discovery stemmed from research into natural compounds that inhibit biofilm formation in Listeria monocytogenes. Scientists found that Listeria avoids forming biofilms on maple, leading them to isolate polyphenols that target sortase A, an enzyme crucial for bacterial attachment.
Since sortase A in Streptococcus species is similar, researchers tested maple polyphenols against S. mutans. They confirmed the compounds bind to and inhibit sortase A, preventing biofilm formation on artificial teeth and tooth enamel substitutes.
“Since S. mutans initiates cavities by forming biofilms (plaques) on teeth and producing acid that destroys tooth enamel, we asked: could maple polyphenols also inhibit S. mutans biofilms? That question drove this study,” said corresponding study author Mark Gomelsky, Ph.D., Martha Gilliam Professor of Microbiology and Director of the Microbiology Program at the University of Wyoming.
The researchers first used computer modelling to see whether maple polyphenols could bind to the sortase A enzyme from S. mutans, and discovered that they did. Next, they purified the sortase A in the lab and confirmed that these compounds inhibit its activity in a test tube. Finally, they assessed whether maple polyphenols block S. mutans from forming biofilms on plastic teeth and on hydroxyapatite disks - a stand-in for real tooth enamel - and discovered they worked there too.
“Our findings suggest that ECG or other edible polyphenols with anti-sortase activity could be added to dental products to help prevent cavities through an antibiofilm mechanism,” Gomelsky said.
He added, “This is different from traditional approaches, which rely on killing bacteria with alcohol, disinfectants or essential oils, or on fluoride to remineralise enamel. The antibiofilm approach using edible polyphenols is especially appealing for young children. For example, young children can’t use conventional mouthwashes because they might swallow them and risk toxicity. A safer alternative, such as a mouthwash containing an effective dose of an edible polyphenol, could provide protection without harmful side effects.”
