Open Menu

Punjab Life Insurance Company To Serve As Pro-people Institution: Minister Mujtaba

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujtaba

The Government of Punjab has taken a groundbreaking step in the realm of social protection with the establishment of Punjab Life Insurance Company - the first public sector initiative of its kind at the provincial level. Launched under the administrative control of the Finance Department, this company is envisioned to serve as a powerful tool for evidence-based policy-making, sound financial planning, and effective risk management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Government of Punjab has taken a groundbreaking step in the realm of social protection with the establishment of Punjab Life Insurance Company - the first public sector initiative of its kind at the provincial level. Launched under the administrative control of the Finance Department, this company is envisioned to serve as a powerful tool for evidence-based policy-making, sound financial planning, and effective risk management.

By institutionalizing life insurance at the government level, Punjab will not only offer financial security to its citizens in times of illness, death, or unforeseen circumstances, but will also gain structured access to socio-economic data. This data will enable the government to design more targeted, inclusive, and need-based welfare programmes, ensuring that public resources are used efficiently and transparently.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman gave these remarks during the interview session of shortlisted candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Punjab Life Insurance Company held here at the Finance Department on Thursday.

The Minister further stated that the selection of the CEO is being carried out in a strictly merit-based and transparent manner, with clear consideration of educational background, relevant field experience, and technical expertise. “We are committed to appointing a capable and visionary professional who can lead the company on modern lines and expand life insurance coverage in the province,” he vowed.

He also directed the Finance Department to submit the summary of shortlisted candidates to the Chief Minister for final approval, to ensure the timely appointment of effective leadership.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-peop ..

Punjab Life Insurance Company to serve as pro-people institution: Minister Mujta ..

2 minutes ago
 Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

Minor molested in Hazro, Attock

3 minutes ago
 Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferen ..

Mushahid launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

35 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maar ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends ‘Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day’ c ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

35 minutes ago
NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior ..

NA Speaker expresses grief over passing of senior journalist’s mother

3 minutes ago
 PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employ ..

PAC orders physical verification of all KDA employees

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Just ..

NA Speaker mourns passing of former LHC Chief Justice Mian Allah Nawaz

24 minutes ago
 AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan ..

AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Az ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World ..

Pakistani athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record at Boston Marathon

24 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah ..

PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business