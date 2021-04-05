UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On International Charity Organisation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International Charity Organisation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2021 regarding the appointment of the Chairman and members of the board of Trustees of the International Charity Organisation in Ajman.

This Decree stipulated the formation of the Board of Trustees of the Organisation for four years subject to renewal, to be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi and Abdulrahman Ghanim Abdulrahman Al Mutaiwee as Vice Chairman, and the membership of each of Abdulaziz Ali Abdullah Al Shamsi, Sultan Khalifa bin Hareb Al Mehairi, Hussein Abdullah Al Khoury and Hind Mohammed Khalfan Bin Kharbash, Obaid Hamdal Al Zaabi, Aisha Ibrahim Al Reyaysa, and Tariq Mahmoud Fateh Ali Al Khaja.

The Decree shall take effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

