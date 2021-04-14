Al Ansari Exchange donates AED1 million to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) Al Ansari Exchange has donated AED1 million to provide one million meals to the region’s largest food drive that aims to support disadvantaged families and individuals across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia and Africa, during Ramadan.

Mohamed Ali Al-Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said, "We are honoured to be part of the national efforts aimed at making the '100 Million Meals' campaign a success. This campaign represents a message of love and solidarity from the UAE to the world."

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign will see food parcels delivered to underprivileged homes in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, a regional network of food banks and a group of charitable and humanitarian institutions in beneficiary countries.

Donations, starting from AED10, can be made on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae, or by sending the word "Meal" by SMS on specified UAE numbers for Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website.

The public and the business sectors can make a transfer to the campaign’s bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by contacting the call centre on 8004999.