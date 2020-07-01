UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Owais: Relationship Between The Government And FNC Hits New Milestone

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and FNC hits new milestone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, has said that the relationship between the UAE Government and the Federal National Council, FNC, has hit a new milestone, witnessing further collaboration and integration of roles to serve the Emirati people.

"The two entities have integrated their efforts to develop new innovative tools and procedures to ensure the happiness of the community, as well as continuity of operations to meet people’s requirements and find solutions for the problems they face at any time and under any circumstance," he added.

FNC is committed to fulfilling its role and continued to hold its sessions remotely despite the precautionary measures implemented to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19. For their part, government representatives also made sure to take part in these sessions, held via videoconferencing technology, which is in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to embrace advanced technologies and utilise them to ensure continuity and further develop the UAE’s legislative infrastructure.

"This advanced level of coordination to upgrade parliamentary procedures is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Al Owais explained.

"The sessions of the current term showcased this collaboration, where draft laws and general topics were discussed, all the while exploring ways to join efforts to empower the Emirati people."

He applauded the major role Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, plays in directing FNC sessions and the steering the discussions that take place in the Council. Moreover, he thanked the Ministers and members of the Cabinet for their dedication to attending FNC sessions and answer queries from Council members.

Al Owais also lauded FNC members for the tremendous efforts they’ve been undertaking despite the extraordinary circumstances in recent months to continue to address citizens’ needs and requirements and discuss them with decision makers.

He went on to praise the teams at the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council and the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs for their efforts to develop new procedures for enhancing coordination and monitoring to upgrade parliamentary operations to meet the highest standards in light of the unprecedented circumstances all sectors are going through in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Al Owais thanked MFNCA Undersecretary Tariq Hilal Lootah, and Dr Omar Abdul Rahman Salem Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council.

This first Term of Ordinary Sessions consisted of 13 sessions, seven of which were held remotely via videoconferencing technology. The Government was well represented in the FNC sessions, with several Ministers attending. The first Term saw the Council discuss 15 draft federal laws and one general topic, in addition to looking into 19 Decree Laws and three Federal Decrees, in addition to 62 international conventions and agreements. Furthermore, attending members of the Cabinet showed great interest in interacting with FNC members and their questions, answering as many as 44 queries.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is tasked with coordinating between the government and the FNC, and with directing parliamentary efforts to fulfil the needs and interests of the UAE and its people. The Ministry sets scenarios for strengthening the relationship with the Council and keeps track of Cabinet decisions regarding recommendations made by FNC members.

The MFNCA also monitors draft laws issued, proposes general topics for the Cabinet to discuss with the Federal National Council, and makes all necessary arrangements for Cabinet members to participate in FNC sessions. The Ministry also supports the Council and its committees, facilitating their access to data from various government entities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

1 hour ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

1 hour ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.