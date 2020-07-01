Al Owais: Relationship between the government and FNC hits new milestone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, has said that the relationship between the UAE Government and the Federal National Council, FNC, has hit a new milestone, witnessing further collaboration and integration of roles to serve the Emirati people.

"The two entities have integrated their efforts to develop new innovative tools and procedures to ensure the happiness of the community, as well as continuity of operations to meet people’s requirements and find solutions for the problems they face at any time and under any circumstance," he added.

FNC is committed to fulfilling its role and continued to hold its sessions remotely despite the precautionary measures implemented to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19. For their part, government representatives also made sure to take part in these sessions, held via videoconferencing technology, which is in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to embrace advanced technologies and utilise them to ensure continuity and further develop the UAE’s legislative infrastructure.

"This advanced level of coordination to upgrade parliamentary procedures is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Al Owais explained.

"The sessions of the current term showcased this collaboration, where draft laws and general topics were discussed, all the while exploring ways to join efforts to empower the Emirati people."

He applauded the major role Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, plays in directing FNC sessions and the steering the discussions that take place in the Council. Moreover, he thanked the Ministers and members of the Cabinet for their dedication to attending FNC sessions and answer queries from Council members.

Al Owais also lauded FNC members for the tremendous efforts they’ve been undertaking despite the extraordinary circumstances in recent months to continue to address citizens’ needs and requirements and discuss them with decision makers.

He went on to praise the teams at the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council and the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs for their efforts to develop new procedures for enhancing coordination and monitoring to upgrade parliamentary operations to meet the highest standards in light of the unprecedented circumstances all sectors are going through in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Al Owais thanked MFNCA Undersecretary Tariq Hilal Lootah, and Dr Omar Abdul Rahman Salem Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council.

This first Term of Ordinary Sessions consisted of 13 sessions, seven of which were held remotely via videoconferencing technology. The Government was well represented in the FNC sessions, with several Ministers attending. The first Term saw the Council discuss 15 draft federal laws and one general topic, in addition to looking into 19 Decree Laws and three Federal Decrees, in addition to 62 international conventions and agreements. Furthermore, attending members of the Cabinet showed great interest in interacting with FNC members and their questions, answering as many as 44 queries.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is tasked with coordinating between the government and the FNC, and with directing parliamentary efforts to fulfil the needs and interests of the UAE and its people. The Ministry sets scenarios for strengthening the relationship with the Council and keeps track of Cabinet decisions regarding recommendations made by FNC members.

The MFNCA also monitors draft laws issued, proposes general topics for the Cabinet to discuss with the Federal National Council, and makes all necessary arrangements for Cabinet members to participate in FNC sessions. The Ministry also supports the Council and its committees, facilitating their access to data from various government entities.