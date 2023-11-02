Open Menu

ALC Announces Shortlists For Inaugural 'Sard Al Thahab Award'

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 12:15 PM

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the 13 shortlisted works for the inaugural edition of its Sard Al Thahab Award, which include submissions from various countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

The Award honours storytellers and narrators of biography, literature, and folk narratives locally, regionally, and globally. It also celebrates those who craft Emirati narratives that capture the past, present, and future of the nation, enriching the cultural sector with distinctive works in this authentic art form.

In the Short Story for Unpublished Stories category, four works made the shortlist: 'Zilzal' (Earthquake) by Moroccan author Abdelrahim Selili; 'Masr, Ibn Aarous: Almataha w Alkhalas' (Egypt, Ibn Aarous': The Maze and the Salvation) by Mahmoud Saeed Mohamed from Egypt; 'Ma Bayn Shiqqay Raha' (Between Two Millstones) by Egyptian author Rania Ahmed Helal Kamel; and 'Marthiyat al-’Itr wal-Bahr' (Elegy of Fragrance and the Sea) by Huda Al Shamashi from Morocco.

Three works are competing in the Short Story for Published Stories category: 'Qamees Takweeh Emar'atan' (A Shirt Ironed by Two Women) by Egyptian author Ahmed Aldariny, published in 2019; 'Indama Kanat al-Ard Murabaa' (When the Earth Was Square) by Emirati writer Lulwah Al Mansouri, published in 2020; and 'Thawr Ha'ij' (Raging Bull) by Hisham Shaaban from Egypt, published in 2023.

In the Popular Narratives category, the shortlist also features three works: 'Sawalif Skeek' (Skaik Talks( by the Emirati author Maisoon Youssef Al Ansari, published in 2021; 'Banat Waq Waq wa hikayat' ukhraa' (The Girls of Waq Waq and Other Stories) story collection by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam from the UAE, published in 2023; and 'Rhalat Albatal fi Hikayat Al Aaqili wal-AlYaziya' (The Hero's Journey in the Tale of Al-Aqeeli and Al-Yazia) from the Emirati heritage by Ayedi Ali Juma from Egypt, published in 2023.

Three artworks have been shortlisted in the Illustrated Story category: 'Al Zahra allati la Tamoot' (The Flower That Never Dies) by Mohamed Hassan Ahmed from the UAE; 'At-Talib allathi Yaqra' al-Qur'an' (The Student Who Reads the Quran) by Hussein Saeed Baqer Al Hashem from Saudi Arabia; and 'Tasbeeh' (Prayers) by Mouza Al Falasi from the UAE.

