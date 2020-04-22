Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vaccination drive-through service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Ambulatory Healthcare Services, AHS, a SEHA HealthSystem Facility, announced the launch of the child vaccination drive-through service in a number of selected healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as a part of its ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The drive-through service enables visitors at selected SEHA healthcare centres to get their child vaccinated without getting out of their car. To avail of the service, the patients need to call a dedicated number prior to or at his arrival to the clinic. They will then be guided through a triaging process to determine whether the service can be provided in the car, following which they will be registered and a suitable medical team will be sent out to provide the service.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, Chief Executive Officer at AHS, said, "The launch of this service comes in line with the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that the protection of our land, people and all those that make the UAE their home is our responsibility. That is why, since the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, we have worked on providing a range of curative and preventive services that cater to the needs of the different segments of society.

"We started with the home medication delivery service, followed by the launch of the National Screening Centres across the UAE and the Laborer Screening Centres in industrial areas, and today we are proud to launch the child vaccination drive-through service.

This innovative service aims at ensuring the continuity of critical healthcare services provision to our community despite the current situation," he added.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer at AHS, added, "In line with international standards, the service will be provided for all vaccinations in the National Immunisation Programme with the exception of the 2-month vaccine, as it requires a physical examination. To reassure, parents visiting to get the 2-month vaccine, we have redesigned the patient flow so that the vaccination room and needed services are close to the entrance, therefore reducing the time the patient spends in the healthcare center."

The child vaccination drive-through service is now open in 10 healthcare centres across Abu Dhabi city at Al Bateen, Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre, Mushrif Childrenâ€™s Specialty Centre, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Madinat Khalifa, Baniyas, Al Bahia, Al Falah, and Al Samha. Meanwhile, in Al Ain city the service is available at Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Al Hili, Mezyad, Neima, Al Jahili, Al Yahar, Al Qua, Al Muwaiji, Al Towayya Children's Specialty Centre, and Al Hayer.