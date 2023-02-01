UrduPoint.com

Anticipation Builds Ahead Of World Rally-Raid Championship At Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Anticipation builds ahead of World Rally-Raid Championship at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) The excitement of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) is heading for the heart of the UAE capital, with the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) getting underway on 25th February.

Long-time Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge organisers, the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), brought the ADDC to the inaugural W2RC season in 2022, and are excited to present an all-new version of the event to the rally-raid community this year.

Khalid Bin Sulayem, EMSO President, commented, “Despite only entering its second season, the World Rally-Raid Championship has already surpassed its counterparts to represent the highest level of the sport.

“The FIA and FIM joining forces for the first time to create this championship was an exciting time in the cross-country rally world, and we are thrilled to be a part of the story."

This year’s ADDC will be the most challenging yet as the EMSO raises the stakes. The competitors will have an even longer route to tackle, taking on 237 kilometres more than in 2022 for an intimidating total of 2,170 kilometres.

The formidable route takes the competitors away from HQ, which will be situated in the heart of the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi, closer to the public where all in attendance can experience the beating heart of the middle East.

Amongst these competitors will be the lucky winners of the “Road to Dakar.” Organised by the ASO as part of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, the “Road to Dakar” is open to rookies in both the FIM Rally 2 and FIA SSV T4. The winning competitors from these categories will be awarded with free registration in the same category in the 2024 Dakar Rally as the ASO and EMSO look to encourage young talent in the sport.

While Nasser Al-Attiyah was crowned Dakar champion again this year, it is Sébastien Loeb who tops the provisional standings in the W2RC by 2 points. On the bikes, Kevin Benavides made his comeback after zero points in the Dakar last season to top the championship standings as the competitors now make their way to Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Young Dakar Same Middle East Federal Investigation Agency February Event All From Top First Investec Modaraba

Recent Stories

Jafza’s healthcare companies spur seven-fold gro ..

Jafza’s healthcare companies spur seven-fold growth in trade value in four yea ..

2 minutes ago
 16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU ..

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU with National Radio & Telecom ..

13 minutes ago
 'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

11 minutes ago
 Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

11 minutes ago
 UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' ..

UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.