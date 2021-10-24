UrduPoint.com

Aqdar World Summit Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:45 PM

Aqdar World Summit kicks off

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The 4th Aqdar World Summit under the slogan "Positive Global Citizenship - Empowerment Sustainable Investment Opportunities" kicked off on Sunday in Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit runs until October 30 at the international exhibition.

The summit started with the "Aqdar" Round Table, well-known practice in international dialogues, discussions and sessions. The summit is held in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority and runs daily with the participation of keynote speakers on three main topics that promote positive global citizenship. The topics are the role of new and social media, the role of space sciences and movie theaters, and photography. Discussions are held and then recommendations are referred to decision-makers at the relevant authorities.

At Fazaa Pavilion, speakers discussed on the first day the role of new media in promoting positive behaviors, given its global outreach among various segments of the society and the huge interaction and direct impact on young people.

Then cultural cooperation forums started, followed by the first session of the Emirati Credibility event in partnership with the National and Reservist Service. The First Session was under " The Emirate committed to serve his country " where Metha Rashis Al Noori and Salem Mohammed Salem Ahmed Al Zaidi and Omar Al Hammadi addressed the Audience in this session.

Several other events also kicked in, such as "Emirati, I can," a unique platform that hosts prominent Emirati figures in several domains.

This session was followed by the launch of the "Aqdar Discussion Sessions" event, featuring a variety of intellectual and scientific panel discussions that bring together keynote speakers from across the societal, professional, international, and scientific spectrum.

The first day ended with the folklore and positive global citizenship in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center along with a number of pavilions of other countries participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The activities of the summit, which is one of the initiatives of the Khalifa Empowerment Program"Aqdar" continue to be a platform for convergence and civilized and cultural dialogue with a group of specialists, decision-makers and executives in government and private sectors.

The summit aims to enhance the role of the UAE’s soft power, develop sustainable rich partnerships between governments and international organizations, and spread the thought of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and his approach to tolerance, peace and coexistence among people. It also provides a work environment to generate investment opportunities. growth, innovation and cooperation between nations and individuals.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media UAE Dubai Young Salem October Citizenship Sunday Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to record-breaking victory again ..

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Nation celebrates victory agai ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Nation celebrates victory against India

41 minutes ago
 Literary stars from Indian subcontinent will shine ..

Literary stars from Indian subcontinent will shine at SIBF 2021

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to record-breaking victory again ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target o ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target of 152 runs to beat India

3 hours ago
 IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.