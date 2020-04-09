Arab Coalition announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has declared a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday, April 9, 2020. at 12:00 KSA time. The two-week period is subject to extension.

"Based on its previous announcement on March 25, 2020, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition supported the Yemeni government’s decision to accept the United Nations Secretary General's call to a ceasefire in Yemen in order to counter the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic," said the Coalition in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition welcomed the call by the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to deescalate tensions, take practical confidence building measures between different parties, and focus on humanitarian and economic development.

The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki Al-Malki said the coalition is determined to create a conducive environment for the UN Envoy’s efforts, and to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly people of Yemen and support the efforts towards combatting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"To that end, the Coalition announces a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen for a period of two weeks, starting on Thursday, April 9, 2020. at 12:00 KSA time."