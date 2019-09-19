Arab International Investor Forum honours Al Jarwan

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) Dr. Farouk El Baz, Egyptian astronomer and geologist, and President of the board of Directors of the Arab International Investor Forum, has honoured Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in recognition of his efforts in spreading the values of tolerance and peace.

During the forum which was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and concluded yesterday, Dr. El Baz praised the outstanding achievements of Al Jarwan and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, commending its impact not only regionally but also on the global level.

Al Jarwan delivered a speech during the forum, in which he stressed the importance of supporting initiatives of tolerance and peace around the world, and unifying international efforts, whether governmental, parliamentary, institutional, educational and individual efforts made to spread the values of tolerance around the world.

The President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praised the initiatives of the Arab International Investor Forum and its contributions to support sustainable development in the Arab world and also globally.

The forum was attended by a large number of prominent Arab and international actors along with a number of ambassadors and representatives of international missions to UNESCO.