UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab International Investor Forum Honours Al Jarwan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

Arab International Investor Forum honours Al Jarwan

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) Dr. Farouk El Baz, Egyptian astronomer and geologist, and President of the board of Directors of the Arab International Investor Forum, has honoured Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in recognition of his efforts in spreading the values of tolerance and peace.

During the forum which was held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and concluded yesterday, Dr. El Baz praised the outstanding achievements of Al Jarwan and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, commending its impact not only regionally but also on the global level.

Al Jarwan delivered a speech during the forum, in which he stressed the importance of supporting initiatives of tolerance and peace around the world, and unifying international efforts, whether governmental, parliamentary, institutional, educational and individual efforts made to spread the values of tolerance around the world.

The President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praised the initiatives of the Arab International Investor Forum and its contributions to support sustainable development in the Arab world and also globally.

The forum was attended by a large number of prominent Arab and international actors along with a number of ambassadors and representatives of international missions to UNESCO.

Related Topics

World Paris Arab

Recent Stories

Saleem Mandviwalla & SriLankan Parliament’sSpeak ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down to $64.28 pb

6 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla discusses Kashmir issue with Sr ..

8 minutes ago

Sidra, Nashra guide PCB Blasters to consecutive wi ..

14 minutes ago

Greek police evict over 200 migrants from Athens s ..

26 minutes ago

Iron-rich foods may cancel out tomatoes' anticance ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.