Somali forces kill over 60 terrorists in Galguduud

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Somalia’s Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said that the Somali National Army (SNA), together with local forces, has killed more than 60 terrorists in fighting in the town of El-Dheer in the Galguduud region.

Senior militant leaders were among those killed, and more than 50 others were wounded, SONNA news agency reported, citing the minister as saying.

Fiqi said troops also intercepted a car bomb before it reached its target, describing the operation as a major blow to the group seeking to destabilise liberated areas.