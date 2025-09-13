Somali Forces Kill Over 60 Terrorists In Galguduud
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM
MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Somalia’s Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said that the Somali National Army (SNA), together with local forces, has killed more than 60 terrorists in fighting in the town of El-Dheer in the Galguduud region.
Senior militant leaders were among those killed, and more than 50 others were wounded, SONNA news agency reported, citing the minister as saying.
Fiqi said troops also intercepted a car bomb before it reached its target, describing the operation as a major blow to the group seeking to destabilise liberated areas.
Recent Stories
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..
Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system
Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level meetings27 seconds ago
-
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countries33 seconds ago
-
AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman42 seconds ago
-
Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University World Cup in China51 seconds ago
-
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi58 seconds ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec1 minute ago
-
Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system2 minutes ago
-
Somali forces kill over 60 terrorists in Galguduud2 minutes ago
-
Twelve soldiers killed in Pakistani Taliban attack2 minutes ago
-
Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres2 minutes ago
-
Russia launches two satellite into space2 minutes ago
-
EU countries delay deal on new climate goal2 minutes ago