Open Menu

Somali Forces Kill Over 60 Terrorists In Galguduud

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 04:31 PM

Somali forces kill over 60 terrorists in Galguduud

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) Somalia’s Minister of Defence Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said that the Somali National Army (SNA), together with local forces, has killed more than 60 terrorists in fighting in the town of El-Dheer in the Galguduud region.

Senior militant leaders were among those killed, and more than 50 others were wounded, SONNA news agency reported, citing the minister as saying.

Fiqi said troops also intercepted a car bomb before it reached its target, describing the operation as a major blow to the group seeking to destabilise liberated areas.

Related Topics

Somalia Army Car

Recent Stories

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

14 seconds ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

27 seconds ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

33 seconds ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

42 seconds ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

51 seconds ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sae ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Saeed Amer Al Neyadi

58 seconds ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

1 minute ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

2 minutes ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

2 minutes ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

2 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East