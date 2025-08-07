ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee, which consists of the Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States to the UAE, held its third meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which it met with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State. The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the ASEAN Committee, following the UAE’s participation as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2022 and the launch of the Joint Action Plan for the years 2024-2028.

The meeting was chaired by Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, with the participation of the ambassadors of Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Al Sayegh welcomed the ASEAN ambassadors and commended the progress made in advancing the partnership between both sides, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation.

He emphasised the Committee’s role as an effective platform to enhance coordination and explore new avenues for joint work as part of the approved action plan. Furthermore, Al Sayegh highlighted the UAE’s commitment to building on existing momentum across priority sectors.

During the session, constructive dialogue was exchanged on advancing ties, with ambassadors sharing proposals to enhance engagements across several critical sectors, including trade, investment, climate change, and environmental protection.