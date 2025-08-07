- Home
- Middle East
- National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite engineering programme
National Space Academy Partners With EDGE To Launch Space Mission, Satellite Engineering Programme
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The National Space academy, a UAE Space Agency initiative dedicated to developing a skilled and future-ready national workforce, has launched the Space Mission and Satellite Engineering Programme (SMSE) in partnership with EDGE.
Delivered in collaboration with EDGE entities FADA and BEACON RED, the SMSE programme aims to build the UAE’s next generation of satellite engineers, system architects, and mission leaders through hands-on space mission systems training.
The programme equips Emirati professionals, researchers, and graduates with specialised expertise in satellite mission design, space systems engineering, and mission operations, positioning them to support and accelerate the development of the UAE’s space capabilities.
Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, commented: “Preparing local talents is a fundamental pillar of the UAE Space Agency's strategy to ensure the sustainability of the space sector. We are committed to qualifying and training young local cadres and honing their skills according to the highest international standards to efficiently lead future space initiatives and missions, while strengthening the UAE's position as a global driver of innovation and scientific and technological advancement.”
Al Qubaisi continued: “Through the National Space Academy, one of our transformational projects, and the courses it offers, we seek to develop an integrated educational and training system that combines theoretical and practical aspects and meets the needs of the labour market. This is a significant step to support the UAE’s ability to keep pace with the requirements of the next phase.”
Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE Group, said: “The UAE’s success in space will ultimately be defined by our ability to nurture a new generation of technically adept Emiratis equipped to lead complex space missions.
Through this programme, we are not only delivering world-class knowledge and hands-on experience but also reinforcing EDGE’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s space sector through capability development at every level.
Together with the UAE Space Agency, we are building a robust foundation that integrates education, industry expertise and strategic foresight to empower Emirati professionals to shape and lead the future of our space endeavours.”
The ten-week programme, taking place from 16 September to 20 November 2025 at the UAE Space Agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, BEACON RED’s advanced training centre, and FADA’s facilities, combines in-person technical training with online modules led by a distinguished roster of local and international industry experts.
Participants will gain practical experience across five core modules, including Designing Space Missions (DSM), Applied Space Systems Engineering (ASSE), Space System Verification and Validation (SSVV), Space Mission Operations (SMO), and a Central Case Project (CCP) simulating the end-to-end planning, design, and justification of a real satellite mission.
The curriculum is designed to deliver in-depth technical training through hands-on laboratory work and project applications using industry-standard tools and software, while fostering a strategic understanding of operational planning through site visits to leading UAE aerospace and technology organisations.
Open exclusively to UAE nationals, the programme targets professionals working in government or private sector organisations within the space industry, as well as academic researchers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. It also welcomes applications from graduates holding a bachelor’s degree or higher qualifications.
Recent Stories
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite engineering programme2 minutes ago
-
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar projects in UAE2 minutes ago
-
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to intensify its efforts to ..17 minutes ago
-
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member17 minutes ago
-
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours17 minutes ago
-
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishments in Abu Dhabi32 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit32 minutes ago
-
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN experts47 minutes ago
-
China's robotics industry achieves vigorous growth2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police2 hours ago
-
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Chengdu 20252 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence2 hours ago