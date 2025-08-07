(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has expressed its deep regret and dismay regarding the statement issued by the so-called "Port Sudan Authority" on August 4, 2025, which contained baseless allegations and unfounded claims against the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released today, the UAHR affirmed that the content of this statement is a blatant attempt to mislead public opinion and distract attention from well-documented and grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law — including war crimes against civilians — as reported by the United Nations and the Independent UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.

The UAHR emphasised that the repetition of these false accusations against the UAE — a key player in regional and international efforts to reach an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan and to provide humanitarian support to the Sudanese people— will only exacerbate the crisis and prolong the humanitarian suffering.

In this context, the UAHR reminded that the UAE has provided over AED 16.12 billion (equivalent to 4.5% of its total foreign aid) in support of the Sudanese people. These contributions have surged to unprecedented levels since 2023 due to the intensifying conflict.

The UAHR also referenced the UNICEF statement issued on August 5, 2025, which described the Sudanese crisis as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, threatening the lives of children and families.” In light of this, the UAHR reaffirmed its outright rejection of using statements as tools to justify violations or evade legal and moral responsibilities — foremost among them the protection of civilians and the cessation of systematic violations that perpetuate cycles of violence and obstruct the prospects of sustainable peace.

The UAHR further emphasised the importance of respecting the rules of international law, which remain the only viable framework for achieving peace and stability in Sudan.

Finally, the UAHR reiterated its full support for the statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and called on the international community, the United Nations system, and all relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to protect civilians without discrimination, ensure serious and effective accountability for perpetrators of grave violations, and prevent impunity as a necessary condition for justice. It urged collective action to end the Sudanese crisis and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, dignity, development, and just and comprehensive peace.