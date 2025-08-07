- Home
- Middle East
- UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to intensify its efforts to ..
UAHR Rejects Port Sudan's Allegations, Calls On International Community To Intensify Its Efforts To Protect Civilians, End Impunity
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) has expressed its deep regret and dismay regarding the statement issued by the so-called "Port Sudan Authority" on August 4, 2025, which contained baseless allegations and unfounded claims against the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement released today, the UAHR affirmed that the content of this statement is a blatant attempt to mislead public opinion and distract attention from well-documented and grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law — including war crimes against civilians — as reported by the United Nations and the Independent UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan.
The UAHR emphasised that the repetition of these false accusations against the UAE — a key player in regional and international efforts to reach an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Sudan and to provide humanitarian support to the Sudanese people— will only exacerbate the crisis and prolong the humanitarian suffering.
In this context, the UAHR reminded that the UAE has provided over AED 16.12 billion (equivalent to 4.5% of its total foreign aid) in support of the Sudanese people. These contributions have surged to unprecedented levels since 2023 due to the intensifying conflict.
The UAHR also referenced the UNICEF statement issued on August 5, 2025, which described the Sudanese crisis as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, threatening the lives of children and families.” In light of this, the UAHR reaffirmed its outright rejection of using statements as tools to justify violations or evade legal and moral responsibilities — foremost among them the protection of civilians and the cessation of systematic violations that perpetuate cycles of violence and obstruct the prospects of sustainable peace.
The UAHR further emphasised the importance of respecting the rules of international law, which remain the only viable framework for achieving peace and stability in Sudan.
Finally, the UAHR reiterated its full support for the statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and called on the international community, the United Nations system, and all relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to protect civilians without discrimination, ensure serious and effective accountability for perpetrators of grave violations, and prevent impunity as a necessary condition for justice. It urged collective action to end the Sudanese crisis and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, dignity, development, and just and comprehensive peace.
Recent Stories
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to intensify its efforts to ..28 seconds ago
-
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member38 seconds ago
-
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours56 seconds ago
-
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishments in Abu Dhabi16 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit16 minutes ago
-
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN experts31 minutes ago
-
China's robotics industry achieves vigorous growth1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police2 hours ago
-
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Chengdu 20252 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence2 hours ago
-
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, Residences2 hours ago
-
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's experiences2 hours ago