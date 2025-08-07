Open Menu

Burjeel Holdings Reports 129% Increase In Q2’25 Net Profit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Burjeel Holdings PLC (Burjeel” or the Group) today announced its net profit surged 128.9% to AED 148 million in Q2’25, reflecting margin expansion, enhanced operating leverage, and asset optimization. In H1’25, net profit rose 10.6% to AED 187 million.

According to Burjeel's financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2025, the hospitals segment continued to drive Group performance, contributing 89% of total revenue in Q2’25. Revenue grew 17.3% to AED 1,245 million, supported by strong growth in patient volumes and sustained demand for complex care services.

Burjeel Holdings delivered strong top-line growth of 18.7% to AED 1,403 million in Q2’25, driven by a 12.1% increase in patient footfall, higher patient yield, and the continued ramp-up of newly launched facilities across the network.

Revenue in H1’25 rose 12.2% to AED 2,677 million, with total patient visits reaching 3.4 million. EBITDA rose 59.4% to AED 306 million in Q2’25, fueled by strong revenue growth, enhanced physician productivity, and better performance across recently ramped-up assets.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The second quarter delivered exceptionally strong results, with 19% revenue growth driven by a 12% increase in patient footfall and improved yield. EBITDA rose by 59%, accompanied by a margin uplift to 22%. This robust performance significantly strengthened the first-half outcome, underscoring Burjeel Holdings’ resilience and long-term sustainable growth.''

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham June August Million

Recent Stories

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

1 minute ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

1 minute ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

1 minute ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

9 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

16 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

25 minutes ago
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

37 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

49 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East