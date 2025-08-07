Burjeel Holdings Reports 129% Increase In Q2’25 Net Profit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – Burjeel Holdings PLC (Burjeel” or the Group) today announced its net profit surged 128.9% to AED 148 million in Q2’25, reflecting margin expansion, enhanced operating leverage, and asset optimization. In H1’25, net profit rose 10.6% to AED 187 million.
According to Burjeel's financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2025, the hospitals segment continued to drive Group performance, contributing 89% of total revenue in Q2’25. Revenue grew 17.3% to AED 1,245 million, supported by strong growth in patient volumes and sustained demand for complex care services.
Burjeel Holdings delivered strong top-line growth of 18.7% to AED 1,403 million in Q2’25, driven by a 12.1% increase in patient footfall, higher patient yield, and the continued ramp-up of newly launched facilities across the network.
Revenue in H1’25 rose 12.2% to AED 2,677 million, with total patient visits reaching 3.4 million. EBITDA rose 59.4% to AED 306 million in Q2’25, fueled by strong revenue growth, enhanced physician productivity, and better performance across recently ramped-up assets.
John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The second quarter delivered exceptionally strong results, with 19% revenue growth driven by a 12% increase in patient footfall and improved yield. EBITDA rose by 59%, accompanied by a margin uplift to 22%. This robust performance significantly strengthened the first-half outcome, underscoring Burjeel Holdings’ resilience and long-term sustainable growth.''
