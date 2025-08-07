BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collaboration ahead of BRIDGE Summit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) SEOUL, South Korea,7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The BRIDGE delegation arrived in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, marking the third stop in its Asia tour following visits to Shanghai, China, and Osaka, Japan. The tour is part of the ongoing preparations for the BRIDGE Summit 2025, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, from 8 to 10 December. The Summit will convene leading global media, cultural, and creative content creators, as well as policymakers from around the world.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, led the delegation, which included Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General of the National Media Office. The visit, which took place from 4 to 6 August, featured a series of meetings with representatives of leading Korean companies specialising in media, digital industries, creative technology, animation, film production, and content creation.

The delegation met with Kim Tae-kyun, First Deputy Mayor for Administration at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in the presence of Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea. The discussions explored opportunities to build long-term partnerships that support the mission of BRIDGE Summit in uniting experts from the global creative media industries and advancing impactful international solutions.

The visit featured a series of high-level meetings with representatives from leading Korean companies across multiple sectors. During these engagements, the BRIDGE delegation presented the strategic significance of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 and its role in shaping the future of global media through meaningful dialogue and cross-border collaboration.

In the field of software and AI, Bruce S. Lee, Head of Marketing and Investor Relations at I-ON Communications, shared insights into how unstructured data management and digital marketing are evolving in South Korea. I-ON Communications’ expertise in these areas is crucial to BRIDGE’s ongoing conversations on data-driven storytelling, AI, and content personalization, particularly in the global media space. Similarly, John JungKyum Kim, Senior Attorney at Dentons, discussed South Korea’s upcoming regulatory frameworks for AI and the potential for responsible innovation. As the world’s largest law firm, Dentons’ expertise will play a key role in shaping BRIDGE’s narrative on law, business, and technology at the Summit.

In gaming and entertainment, DK Kim, CEO of Lotte Caliverse, introduced the immersive 3D entertainment and commerce platform that aims to revolutionize global audiences through virtual experiences. This aligns perfectly with BRIDGE’s focus on digital transformation and how experiential technologies are shaping cultural exchange and business. Choi Jung-min, Chief Growth Officer at SM Entertainment, also participated in discussions, emphasising the role of entertainment in fostering cross-regional collaboration, particularly in media and digital culture. SimSam Ventures, represented by Rancho Lee, Co-founder, further highlighted opportunities for investment and scaling creative startups, positioning themselves as a critical partner for BRIDGE in fostering cross-border media innovation.

In AI and tech innovation, Jake Lee, CEO of Math-presso, provided valuable insights into the company’s AI-driven approach to education. Supported by global tech investors like Google, Math-presso’s expertise aligns with BRIDGE’s tracks focused on youth empowerment, educational access, and technological advancements in media.

Similarly, Changshin Park, President of KAIA (Korea Animation Industry Association), played an essential role in introducing South Korea’s animation sector, shedding light on how it contributes to the global media landscape and how BRIDGE can play a role in fostering creative economy dialogues.

On the second day, August 6, the discussions with legal and VC leaders as well as academic representatives provided critical insights into the intersection of law, education, and innovation. Ross Harman, Partner at Lee & Ko, spoke about South Korea’s regulatory environment for media, technology, and AI. His dual role advising government and tech leaders provided a unique first-hand view of Korea’s evolving legal landscape, which will be instrumental in shaping the legal discourse at BRIDGE.

In the NGO and university sectors, Prof. Gul Hwang, Industrial Design Full Professor at Hongik University, emphasised the importance of design and sustainability in the digital age. His expertise in industrial design will add value to BRIDGE’s conversations around creative innovation and the role of education in driving forward-thinking media and technology solutions.

In the media sector, Jeongho Nam, Media Executive Director at Korea Press Foundation (KPF), and his colleagues, Sonho Kim, Director of Media Research, and Chaejoon Yoo, Media Support Team Leader, discussed media freedom, innovation, and the future of journalism in Asia. As BRIDGE continues to expand its global footprint, KPF’s involvement ensures that South Korea’s voice is well represented, amplifying Asian perspectives in global media policymaking.

Reflecting on the importance of these discussions, Abdulla Al Hamed stated, “The UAE is advancing its position as a global platform for media cooperation, fostering meaningful partnerships with nations like South Korea, a leader in the creative industries and digital media. The BRIDGE Summit embodies this vision by bringing together global media leaders to explore investment opportunities and innovative collaborations in the creative economy and digital industries, strengthening our role in shaping the future of media.''

“The BRIDGE Summit will provide a valuable platform for media institutions to develop strategies that navigate the evolving media landscape, enabling them to deliver responsible and impactful content. The participation of Korean media institutions in the Summit and Media Exhibition will facilitate knowledge exchange, showcase the latest technological innovations, and explore partnership prospects with Emirati institutions, driving the growth of creative industries and enhancing both countries' global media presence,''he added.

As part of the ongoing BRIDGE initiative, the UAE seeks to position itself as a central player in the rapidly evolving global media, technology, entertainment and creative industries ecosystem. The BRIDGE 2025 Summit in Abu Dhabi will bring together global leaders in media, AI, technology, and digital culture to explore transformative opportunities, investments, and further collaboration between the UAE, South Korea, and the global creative community. By supporting these key sectors, BRIDGE aims to strengthen its role as a platform for creating actionable pathways that will reshape the future of media, technology, and communication on a global scale.

