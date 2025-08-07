- Home
UAE Carries Out 65th Airdrop Of Aid Under 'Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers Over 500 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE continues its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Today, the UAE conducted its 65th airdrop of humanitarian aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The mission was carried out in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, and Belgium.
These operations aim to deliver relief supplies to areas that are difficult to access by land due to the current field conditions. The aid includes various essential food items and emergency humanitarian supplies.
With today’s operation, the total amount of airdropped aid has reached over 3,862 tonnes, directed toward supporting Palestinian communities in the most affected and vulnerable areas across the Gaza Strip.
While aircraft flew overhead, convoys moved on the ground. Today, the UAE delivered 21 trucks loaded with more than 500 tonnes of food aid through the crossings, a move that reflects the expanding scope of the UAE's air and land support for Gaza.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working in coordination with regional and international partners to ensure the sustained delivery of aid to those in need in Gaza, through air, land, and sea, reflecting its deep-rooted humanitarian principles and its global leadership in relief and aid efforts.
