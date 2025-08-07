Open Menu

UAE Carries Out 65th Airdrop Of Aid Under 'Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers Over 500 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers over 500 tonnes of food aid to Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE continues its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Today, the UAE conducted its 65th airdrop of humanitarian aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The mission was carried out in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, and Belgium.

These operations aim to deliver relief supplies to areas that are difficult to access by land due to the current field conditions. The aid includes various essential food items and emergency humanitarian supplies.

With today’s operation, the total amount of airdropped aid has reached over 3,862 tonnes, directed toward supporting Palestinian communities in the most affected and vulnerable areas across the Gaza Strip.

While aircraft flew overhead, convoys moved on the ground. Today, the UAE delivered 21 trucks loaded with more than 500 tonnes of food aid through the crossings, a move that reflects the expanding scope of the UAE's air and land support for Gaza.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working in coordination with regional and international partners to ensure the sustained delivery of aid to those in need in Gaza, through air, land, and sea, reflecting its deep-rooted humanitarian principles and its global leadership in relief and aid efforts.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Abu Dhabi Germany Belgium August

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

3 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

2 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

2 hours ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

3 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

3 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

3 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East